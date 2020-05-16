Sturgis Motorcycle Rally visitors will encounter Interstate 90 construction in Minnesota (Aug. 1, 2019)

ALBERT LEA, Minn. — People who are traveling across Minnesota on Interstate 90 will encounter several construction work zones but no detours on their way to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The annual motorcycle event in Sturgis, S.D., from Aug. 2-11 (sturgismotorcyclerally.com) attracts thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts, who ride or haul their motorcycles to the South Dakota Black Hills.

In Minnesota, there are a series of pavement and bridge repairs on I-90 from the Wisconsin border to the South Dakota border. Travelers will encounter single lane traffic and lane changes during the construction work. Traffic slowdowns may occur in the work zones. Motorists should follow the speed limit signs within the work zones.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

For more information about the I-90 projects go to the MnDOT project websites:

I-90 repaving, state line to Dakota in Winona County dot.state.mn.us/d6/projects/i90-hwy61-repaving/

I-90 bridge repair, Nodine to St. Charles in Winona County dot.state.mn.us/d6/projects/i90-bridge-repair/index.html

I-90 westbound concrete overlay, Hayward to Albert Lea in Freeborn County dot.state.mn.us/d6/projects/i90-concreteoverlay/index.html

I-90 Blue Earth to Fairmont in Faribault and Martin counties dot.state.mn.us/d7/projects/i90fairmontblueearth/index.html

MnDOT urges motorists to always be attentive, drive with caution, slow down in work zones and never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.

