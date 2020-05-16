Cypress Drive opens Aug. 2 between Hastings Road and Highway 210 in Baxter (Aug. 1, 2019)

CITY OF BAXTER, Minn. — Beginning at 6:00 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 2, Cypress Drive will open to all traffic between Hastings Road and Highway 210 in Baxter, Crow Wing County. Temporary traffic control and detour signs will be removed throughout the evening and into the night on Thursday, August 1, 2019.

With this segment opening to through traffic, Cypress Drive will now be accessible from all side streets as well as north and south along entire project corridor.

Motorists should be aware that there may be minor lane closures periodically as the prime contractor Landwehr Construction Inc. is still working on final punch list items.

The city of Baxter asks motorists to monitor the construction signage and drive with caution in the work zone area.

Contact SEH Consult Engineer Scott Hedlund at 218-855-1705 or SEH Construction Observer Mark Johannes at 320-250-3017, with any questions or concerns. The 24-hour emergency contact for the construction prime contractor is: Clint Christians, Landwehr Construction Inc., Superintendent, 320-248-0889.

