Eastbound I-94 ramp to Highway 27 near Alexandria reopens (Aug. 2, 2019)

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Transportation has reopened the eastbound Interstate 94 ramp to Hwy 27 near Alexandria (Exit 100). The ramp was closed as crews began resurfacing the roadway, placing the concrete overlay on the eastbound lanes between Garfield and Alexandria.

There is a bump where the temporary ramp connection and the new road surface meet. MnDOT advises motorists to use caution while exiting and obey the 30 mph speed signs.

Currently this section of I-94 has head-to-head traffic, and is part of an overall project that includes concrete resurfacing from Garfield to Alexandria and replacing the bridges over Lake Latoka. Visit the project website at mndot.gov/d4/projects/i94eastbound for more information.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

