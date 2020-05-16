Construction on Hwy 55 near Barrett and Hoffman begins Aug. 12 (Aug. 2, 2019)

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — Starting Monday, Aug. 12, motorists will encounter a road closure and detour on Highway 55, as crews begin a construction project from Barrett to the Grant/Douglas County line, south of Hoffman. The project includes resurfacing, culvert replacements and bridge replacement over the Pomme de Terre River, as well as one block of pedestrian accessibility upgrades in the city of Barrett.

During construction, the road will be closed between Barrett and Hoffman. Traffic will be detoured to Highways 59 and 27.

The work from Hoffman to the Grant/Douglas County line will be done under traffic. Expect alternating lane closures and short delays.

Due to the bridge replacement, local traffic should use the detour route to access Highway 55. The bridge is expected to be under construction and impassable through early September. Local access may also be temporarily restricted along other portions of Highway 55 between Barrett and Hoffman while crews complete culvert work.

Central Specialties Inc., based out of Alexandria, is the prime contractor for the $5.3 million project, which is expected to be completed by the end of September. For more information and to sign up for project email updates, visit the project website at mndot.gov/d4/projects/hwy55.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation urges motorists to slow down in work zones and never enter a roadway that has been blocked with barriers or cones.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

###