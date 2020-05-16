There were 7,740 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 175,037 in the last 365 days.

Interstate 35 bridge painting project starts Aug. 5 in Pine County (Aug. 2, 2019)

DULUTH, Minn. — Interstate 35 in Pine County will be restricted to a single lane in each direction at the Highway 48 Bridge beginning Monday, August 5. The right lanes will be closed until about August 18 and then work will switch to the left lanes.

The lane closures are necessary as crews repaint the Highway 48 Bridge over I-35.

The bridge painting project is scheduled to be completed by September 13.

To learn more about the project visit: mndot.gov/d1/projects/i35bridges.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.

