Construction begins at Shingobee Island on Hwy 371 near Walker on Aug. 12 (Aug. 2, 2019)

BEMIDJI, Minn. — Motorists on Hwy 371 just south of Walker can expect short term delays, and lane shifts as construction begins at Shingobee Island on Aug. 12. This is a cooperative project is between MnDOT and the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe. Construction is expected to last through September. Construction will include:

Grading and resurfacing

Construction of left turn lanes

Striping for safety improvements

MnDOT reminds drivers to slow down, avoid distractions and follow traffic signs in work zones.

