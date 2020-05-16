There were 7,741 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 175,037 in the last 365 days.

Construction begins at Shingobee Island on Hwy 371 near Walker on Aug. 12 (Aug. 2, 2019)

BEMIDJI, Minn. — Motorists on Hwy 371 just south of Walker can expect short term delays, and lane shifts as construction begins at Shingobee Island on Aug. 12. This is a cooperative project is between MnDOT and the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe. Construction is expected to last through September. Construction will include:

  • Grading and resurfacing
  • Construction of left turn lanes
  • Striping for safety improvements

MnDOT reminds drivers to slow down, avoid distractions and follow traffic signs in work zones.

Please join the MnDOT District 2 Facebook group for updates on construction, road conditions and other transportation related topics: facebook.com/groups/mndotnorthwest.

For a complete list of projects for 2019, please visit dot.state.mn.us/d2.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

