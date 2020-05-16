Construction begins at Shingobee Island on Hwy 371 near Walker on Aug. 12 (Aug. 2, 2019)

BEMIDJI, Minn. — Motorists on Hwy 371 just south of Walker can expect short term delays, and lane shifts as construction begins at Shingobee Island on Aug. 12. This is a cooperative project is between MnDOT and the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe. Construction is expected to last through September. Construction will include:
- Grading and resurfacing
- Construction of left turn lanes
- Striping for safety improvements
MnDOT reminds drivers to slow down, avoid distractions and follow traffic signs in work zones.
