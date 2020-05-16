Community participation integral to Glencoe transportation study process (Aug. 5, 2019)

WILLMAR, Minn. — MnDOT, McLeod County and the City of Glencoe would like to thank the community for their continued participation in the Glencoe Transportation Study.

This spring, over 800 individuals participated in the second phase of the study process. Study sponsors (MnDOT, McLeod County and the City of Glencoe) want the community to know that their feedback continues to be an integral part of the study.

MnDOT and its partners have committed to work with the greater Glencoe community to ensure that the community’s concerns and aspirations are directly reflected in the alternatives developed as part of the Glencoe Transportation Study and to provide feedback on how the community influenced recommendations and decisions.

The goals of the transportation study are to:

Improve safety of intersections along Highway 212 and Highway 22

Improve safety for pedestrians and bicyclists along Highway 212 and Highway 22

Develop a plan that outlines appropriate access along Highway 212 and Highway 22

Study the current route of Highway 22

Study partners and technical staff are evaluating potential improvements to intersections along Highway 212 and Highway 22 routes based on what was heard from the community and technical feasibility. Recommendations will be presented to the public in the fall of 2019 as part of the final transportation study.

A summary of community feedback gathered during the spring of 2019 is available now and provides information on what’s been heard so far and next steps.

To read the summary visit the study’s webpage at mndot.gov/d8/projects/hwy212hwy22glencoe.

For additional updates follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsouthwest or on Twitter @MnDOTsouthwest.

###