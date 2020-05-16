MnDOT names new regional TZD coordinator (Aug. 5, 2019)

WILLMAR, Minn. — Melissa Hjelle is the new Toward Zero Deaths (TZD) coordinator for the Southwest TZD Region, which encompasses 14 counties in west central and southwest Minnesota.

Toward Zero Deaths is a Traffic Safety Program that works in partnership with members from education, enforcement, emergency services, and engineering, as well as everyone in the community, to implement programs and activities with the common goal of reducing serious injury crashes and traffic fatalities in Minnesota. The TZD coordinator represents the Minnesota Department of Transportation and Department of Public Safety in communicating the vision, mission and strategic goals of the TZD program.

Hjelle has a bachelor of science degree in social work from St. Cloud University. Previously held positions include injury prevention specialist, care coordinator and social worker.

“Melissa brings great experience in public health and emergency services to our TZD team in southwest Minnesota,” said Jon Huseby, district engineer for MnDOT District 8. “We are looking forward to the additional efforts that can be made within the TZD program for our region now that we have a full-time coordinator in that role.”

Hjelle is the first point of contact for media and the public seeking information about the Toward Zero Deaths program in west central and southwest Minnesota.

She may be reached at:

Melissa Hjelle, Toward Zero Deaths Coordinator 320-905-2319 melissa.hjelle@state.mn.us

For more information about TZD, visit minnesotatzd.org. For information about MnDOT District 8, visit mndot.gov/d8.

