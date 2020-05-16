MnDOT connecting with communities at Goodhue County Fair, Mower County Fair (Aug. 5, 2019)

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Visitors to the Goodhue County Fair in Zumbrota and the Mower County Fair in Austin can stop by to talk with Minnesota Department of Transportation, learn about construction projects and offer opinions about transportation in their lives.

MnDOT will be at the Goodhue County Fair on from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 8, offering visitors a look at road construction projects planned for Goodhue County into the future. The Goodhue County Fair runs Aug. 6-10 in Zumbrota, 44279 County 6 Blvd. You can learn more at goodhuecountyfair.com.

“MnDOT is always interested hearing from the people who use the state roads and bridges every day and this is an opportunity to connect with some of them and hear their thoughts on what’s planned and what they think is needed,” said Cindy Morgan, MnDOT public engagement coordinator in MnDOT District 6, who will be at the fair.

At the Mower County Fair, MnDOT’s Austin Truck Station maintenance workers will be on hand from Aug. 6-11 to answer questions about the highways and bridges, snowplowing and how you can apply for work in District 6, which is the 11-county MnDOT region in southeast Minnesota. There will also be information about highway projects in the future.

“We think MnDOT is a great place to work and build a career alongside other good people,” said Derrick Crews, who supervises MnDOT highway maintenance work in the Austin area. “If you’re interested in highway maintenance jobs with us, we can help you learn more.”

The Mower County Fairgrounds are in Austin at 700 12th St. S.W. Admission is free, but there is a fee for parking on the grounds. You can learn more at mowercountyfair.com.

