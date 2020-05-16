MnDOT reopens Highway 28/29 from Starbuck to Glenwood (Aug. 5, 2019)

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Transportation has reopened Highway 28/29 from Starbuck to Glenwood. The road has been closed since May as crews completed resurfacing, shoulder widening, and constructed a bypass lane at County Road 24 and left turn lanes at Golf Course Road.

As crews continue to complete seeding and other cleanup work along the shoulder, motorists should drive with caution, slow down and eliminate distractions.

MnDOT appreciates the public’s patience, support and commitment to safety during construction.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

