Plan for delays as crews improve access at the Interstate 94/Highway 23 interchange in Waite Park (Aug. 5, 2019)

Access ramp closed to westbound I-94

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Motorists to encounter delays through fall 2019, as crews construct two new access loops at the Interstate 94/Highway 23 interchange south of Waite Park, Stearns County.

The Highway 23 to westbound I-94 ramp closed Monday, Aug. 5, in order to construct a new loop access from westbound I-94 to westbound Highway 23. Watch for directional signs, and use the I-94/Highway 15 interchange for access.

In addition, a new loop access from eastbound I-94 to eastbound Highway 23 will be constructed at the interchange. Motorists navigating through the interchange work area can expect periodic lane or shoulder closures, trucks hauling materials and orange barrels.

Both new loops will be open in spring 2020, after the overhead lighting is operational. The project will improve traffic flow, safety and access at this busy I-94/Highway 23 interchange.

To view a layout of the interchange improvements, go to mndot.gov/d3/i94.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.

