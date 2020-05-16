There were 7,742 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 175,040 in the last 365 days.

Southbound Interstate 35 ramps at Highway 7 to close for three weeks beginning Aug. 12 (Aug. 6, 2019)

DULUTH, Minn. — The southbound Interstate 35 ramps at Highway 7 will close Monday, August 12. They will remain closed for three weeks. The ramps at Highway 11 in Pine City and Highway 70 in Rock Creek will be open and will be used as the detour route.

During the closure new ramps will be constructed at Highway 7.

The Highway 7 Bridge was demolished last month and remains closed through October 2019.

To learn more about the project visit: mndot.gov/d1/projects/i35snakeriver.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.

