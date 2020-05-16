Highway 4 detour removed; resurfacing expected in mid-August (Aug. 5, 2019)

MANKATO, Minn. — The Highway 4 detour between Sherburn and Iowa the Iowa State line was removed last Friday, August 5 as two new culverts have been installed south of Dunnell. The resurfacing of Highway 4 from Martin County Road 10 to the Iowa line is expected in mid-August and will take about two weeks.

When the milling operation begins, motorists need to expect intermittent delays as traffic will be managed with flaggers and pilot cars. Motorists will need to drive with caution and watch for workers, traffic control and equipment.

The Highway 4 project includes resurfacing 10 miles of Hwy 4 (mill and overlay) from the Iowa state line to Martin County Road 26 west of Sherburn, replacing two bridges between Dunnell and the Iowa line with box culverts, and repairing drainage pipes that cross the highway.

More information can be found at dot.state.mn.us/d7/projects/hwy4sherburn.

Duinick Construction Company of Prinsburg was awarded the project with a bid of $3,749,557.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.

