Highway 14 Tracy to Revere project is complete (Aug. 6, 2019)

WILLMAR, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Transportation Highway 14 Tracy to Revere project is complete.

The project included the resurfacing of Highway 14 from Tracy to Revere, culvert repair, slope repair, the extension of the right-turn lane at the intersection of County Road 80, extension of the radius near the elevator, guardrail updates and pedestrian improvements in Walnut Grove.

Benefits of the project include a smoother road surface, enhanced safety and compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The project cost $5.1 million and Duininck, Inc. was the contractor.

For more information about construction projects in southwest Minnesota, visit mndot.gov/d8/projects.

