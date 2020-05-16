Crowds heading to Duluth for Bayfront Blues Fest, Parade of Tall Ships expected to slow traffic on Interstate 35, other local highways (Aug. 6, 2019)

DULUTH, Minn. — Motorists traveling to Duluth on I-35 and using other highways are advised to allow extra time to reach their destinations this weekend. Two major events in Duluth, the Bayfront Blues Fest and the Parade of Tall Ships, will draw huge crowds and may cause travel delays.

Heavy traffic is expected Friday, August 9 through Tuesday, August 13. The heaviest travel day is expected Sunday.

Motorists are advised to travel during off-peak times if possible and are encouraged to check 511mn.org for the latest travel conditions.

