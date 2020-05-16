Temporary closures of Interstate 94 between Alexandria and Garfield on August 7 for emergency repairs (Aug. 6, 2019)

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — On Wednesday, August 7, motorists will encounter temporary closures on Interstate 94 between Alexandria and Garfield in both directions, as crews perform emergency repairs.

From 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., westbound I-94 will close between the Highway 29 interchange and Highway 114 interchange. From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., eastbound I-94 will close between the Highway 114 interchange to the Highway 29 interchange.

During the closures, westbound traffic will be rerouted to Highway 29 (Exit 103) to Highway 27 and Highway 114. Eastbound traffic will be rerouted to Highway 114 (Exit 97) to Highway 27 and Highway 29. The exit and entrance ramps to Highway 27 (Exit 100) will also be closed during this work.

Currently this section of I-94 has head-to-head traffic in the westbound lanes as part of an overall project that includes concrete resurfacing in the eastbound lanes from Garfield to Alexandria and replacing the bridges over Lake Latoka. The emergency repairs will help to preserve the pavement in the westbound lanes.

