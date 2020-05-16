Hwy 23 Reduced Conflict Intersection project in Marshall complete (Aug. 7, 2019)

WILLMAR, Minn. — The third Reduced Conflict Intersection project on Highway 23 in Marshall is complete and open to traffic.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation constructed a Reduced Conflict Intersection (RCI), also referred to as a J-turn, at Highway 23 and Lyon County Road 7. This type of intersection decreases fatalities and injuries caused by broadside crashes (also known as T-bones) on four-lane divided highways because drivers only have to be concerned with one direction of traffic on the highway at a time. The first RCI in Marshall was installed at Highway 23 and Saratoga Street in 2015. In 2018, the second RCI was constructed at Highway 23 and Lyon Street and completed earlier this summer.

Benefits of the project include enhanced safety. The project cost $2.1 million and Midwest Contracting, LLC, was the contractor.

For information on navigating Reduced Conflict Intersections, visit mndot.gov/RCI.

Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsouthwest.

###