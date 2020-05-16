Highway 25 detour begins between Buffalo and Montrose Aug. 14 (Aug. 6, 2019)

ST. CLOUD, Minn. —Those traveling between Buffalo and Montrose on Highway 25 will soon encounter delays when the road closes and detours to replace underground infrastructure and reconstruct seven miles of road surface beginning Wednesday, Aug. 14.

Here’s what to expect:

Through traffic : Highway 25 will close all through traffic between Settlers Parkway in Buffalo and Highway 12 near Montrose on Aug. 14. A signed detour uses Wright County Road 12 in Buffalo to Highway 12 in Montrose, back to Highway 25. All lanes will reopen by Oct. 13, 2019.

: Highway 25 will close all through traffic between Settlers Parkway in Buffalo and Highway 12 near Montrose on Aug. 14. A signed detour uses Wright County Road 12 in Buffalo to Highway 12 in Montrose, back to Highway 25. All lanes will reopen by Oct. 13, 2019. Local traffic: Access will be restricted to those who live, work or need access to locations along the Highway 25 work area. Access will be maintained and open, however expect changes, gravel or grooved road surfaces. Plan for segments of alternate one way traffic with flaggers and use of a pilot car. The road will also close temporarily at locations to replace or repair underground pipes/culverts. To avoid delays, seek the nearest side road to enter or exit the Highway 25 work zone.

Motorists navigating the work zone are advised to watch for workers, stay out of closed areas, obey flaggers directions and expect slow moving trucks entering and exiting work areas.

When complete in mid-October, the $6.1 million Highway 25 improvement project will extend the life of the road pavement by using a full-depth reclamation process and improve drainage and safety in Wright County.

For real-time travel information anywhere in Minnesota, check 511mn.org.

# # #