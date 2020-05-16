Short term lane, ramp closures scheduled August 8 on Highway 53 in Duluth (Aug. 7, 2019)

DULUTH, Minn. — Motorists traveling on Highway 53 in Duluth may encounter short term lane and ramp closures Thursday, August 8 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. The closures are necessary to inspect the bridges in preparation for the Twin Ports Interchange Project.

Each closure will take no longer than an hour and they will be staged in the following order:

Southbound Highway 53 exit and the entrance ramps at 21st Avenue West

21st Avenue West entrance ramp to southbound Highway 53 and right lane closure on southbound Highway 53

21st Avenue West entrance ramp to northbound Highway 53 and left lane closure on southbound Highway 53

Northbound Highway 53 exit ramp to 20th Avenue West

To learn more about the project visit: mndot.gov/d1/projects/twin-ports-interchange.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.

###