Road preservation projects on Highway 10 and Highway 59 begin next week (Aug. 7, 2019)

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — Motorists will encounter alternating lane closures in both directions on Highway 10 and Highway 59 in Otter Tail County starting Monday, August 12, as crews begin road preservation projects on both highways.

The work will start on Highway 10, east of Perham to Frazee, which includes the Highway 78 and County Road 80 exit/entrance ramps. Crews will be in this area for approximately two weeks, and will then switch to Highway 59, north of Pelican Rapids. Final striping is expected to take place after Labor Day. Motorists should plan for daily lane closures and lane shifts in the areas where crews are working.

As part of this work, crews will start by milling off a thin layer of pavement before repaving the roadway. This preventative maintenance work will help extend the life of the road.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation urges motorists to always drive with caution, and reminds them to slow down in the work zone and never enter a roadway that has been blocked with barriers or cones.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

