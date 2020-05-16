Surface repair on Highway 11 near Indus begins August 12 (Aug. 7, 2019)

BEMIDJI, Minn. — Motorists on Highway 11 near Indus can expect short term delays, and lane shifts as a surface repair project begins August 12. Construction is expected to last through September. The project will take place near mile post 167 and 168 on Highway 11.

This construction is due to a frost heave that formed at a road joint, in which, two separate road construction projects were adjacent. After the heave is removed, the road will remain gravel at the repair site for approximately two weeks, allowing the grade to settle prior to re-pavement. MnDOT reminds drivers to slow down, avoid distractions and follow traffic signs in work zones.

Please join the MnDOT District 2 Facebook group for updates on construction, road conditions and other transportation related topics. facebook.com/groups/mndotnorthwest.

For a complete list of projects for 2019, please visit mndot.gov/d2.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

###