Highway 47 closes north of Malmo Aug. 26, detour goes along north Mille Lacs Lake in Aitkin County (Aug. 9, 2019)

BAXTER, Minn. — Motorists to encounter delays on Highway 47 in Aitkin County as the road closes to replace a bridge near Malmo beginning Monday, Aug. 26.

The work is part of two bridges to be replaced—first the Highway 47 bridge north of Malmo, then the Highway 18 bridge west of Malmo. Only one bridge will be closed at a time. The detour will use the same roads for each closure.

Here’s what to expect:

Aug. 26 to mid-September: Highway 47 will close north of Malmo to replace the Morman Creek bridge with two box culverts beginning Monday, Aug. 26. The detour uses Highway 18 between Malmo and Garrison along northern Mille Lacs Lake, Highway 169 to Aitkin County Road 28, and County Road 12 to Highway 47 in Glen.

Mid-September to mid-October: Highway 18 will close west of Malmo along northern Mille Lacs Lake at Malmo Bay to replace the Morman Creek bridge with a new box culvert. The detour uses Highway 47 between Malmo and Glen, Aitkin County Road 12 to County Road 28, and Highway 169 to Highway 18 along northern Mille Lacs Lake to Malmo.

Full duration of this project: Through traffic must use the detour, or find their own route. All travelers will encounter a hard closure at the bridge work site. For your safety and ours, stay out of barricaded areas. Local access will be open outside the closed work site. Visitors traveling to destinations within the area may want to call ahead to know the best route to take.

MnDOT will send another notification when Highway 47 opens and Highway 18 closes in September.

When complete, the new bridges will improve drainage in the Malmo area.

To learn more about this project or download detour maps, visit mndot.gov/d3/projects/malmo.

For real-time travel information anywhere in Minnesota, check 511mn.org.

# # #