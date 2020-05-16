There were 7,743 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 175,040 in the last 365 days.

MnDOT staff to attend Cromwell City Council meeting to discuss project delay (Aug. 12, 2019)

DULUTH, Minn. — The Highway 210 project though Cromwell is unable to be delivered in 2020 as planned, and MnDOT staff will attend the Cromwell City Council meeting Aug. 21 to give an update and field any questions. The project is now scheduled to be constructed in 2021.

MnDOT staff will attend the Cromwell City Council meeting Wednesday, Aug. 21, at 6 p.m. at the Cromwell Park Pavilion and provide more information. The public is encouraged to attend and ask questions.   

For more information on the project, visit mndot.gov/d1/projects/hwy210cromwell.

###

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.