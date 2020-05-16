MnDOT staff to attend Cromwell City Council meeting to discuss project delay (Aug. 12, 2019)

DULUTH, Minn. — The Highway 210 project though Cromwell is unable to be delivered in 2020 as planned, and MnDOT staff will attend the Cromwell City Council meeting Aug. 21 to give an update and field any questions. The project is now scheduled to be constructed in 2021.

MnDOT staff will attend the Cromwell City Council meeting Wednesday, Aug. 21, at 6 p.m. at the Cromwell Park Pavilion and provide more information. The public is encouraged to attend and ask questions.

For more information on the project, visit mndot.gov/d1/projects/hwy210cromwell.

###