DULUTH, Minn. — Southbound I-35 in Duluth will have lane closures next week for maintenance repairs.

The right lane of southbound I-35 from the Cody Street onramp to Thompson Hill will be closed Aug. 12-15 for maintenance on drainage, concrete repair, shoulder work and guard rail repair.

Watch for signage along the interstate for lane closures, and for real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org.

