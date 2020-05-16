Highway 15 access to westbound I-90 at Fairmont closing August 22 for three weeks (Aug. 9, 2019)

MANKATO, Minn. — Motorists are advised that the westbound Interstate 90 ramps to Highway 15 at Fairmont are expected to close Thursday, August 22, weather permitting, for about three weeks as the concrete paving progresses to the Fairmont area.

Highway 15 motorists that need to access I-90 will be detoured to Martin County Roads 32 and 39 until the westbound interchange work is complete.

I-90 bridges at 230th Avenue, 290th Ave (County Road 59) and 345th Ave (County Road 5) are expected to re-open at the end of the month (August).

The eastbound lanes are currently carrying both east and westbound traffic as I-90 is being resurfaced.

The 2019-20 project includes resurfacing the sixteen miles of both westbound (2019) and eastbound (2020) interstate lanes with concrete for a long-term fix as well as making improvements at bridges, culverts and drainage pipes. The project also includes adding interchange lighting at County Highways 53 and 1. More information and maps of the traffic impacts can be found at mndot.gov/d7/projects/i90fairmontblueearth.

Croell, Inc. of New Hampton, Iowa was awarded the project with a bid of $38,540,707.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.

###