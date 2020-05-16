Hwy 74 detoured for box culvert replacement north of Whitewater State Park (Aug. 12, 2019)

WEAVER, Minn. – Hwy 74 is detoured beginning Monday, Aug. 12 for a box culvert replacement project, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The project is south of Weaver in Wabasha County. The highway between Weaver and Winona Co. Rd. 30 near Beaver is closed and detoured during the project, which is expected to be completed in early-September. The project is north of Whitewater State Park, but park traffic is not affected by the project.

The detour route is Winona Co. Rd. 30 east to Winona Co. Rd. 31 north to Wabasha Co. Rd. 29 north to Hwy 61.

Alcon Construction of Rochester, Minn., is the prime contractor on the $173,000 project

For more information about this project and sign up for email updates can go to our MnDOT project web page at mndot.gov/d6/projects/hwy74-bridge-replacements.

MnDOT urges motorists to always be attentive, drive with caution, slow down in work zones and never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

