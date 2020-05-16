Highway 10 detour in Wadena begins Aug. 19 (Aug. 12, 2019)

BAXTER Minn. – Motorists who travel both directions of Highway 10 in east Wadena should plan for delays as the road closes and detours for two months between Wadena County Road 4/Sunny Brook Road and Harry Rich Drive beginning Monday, Aug. 19.

The detour is necessary to reconstruct the road and replace drainage structures beneath Highway 10 near Union Creek.

Highway 10 will close to all traffic Aug. 19 between Wadena County Road 4/Sunny Brook Road and Harry Rich Drive through mid-October. Travelers to follow detour signs along Wadena County Road 4 and Harry Rich Drive. See the detour map at mndot.gov/d3/wadena.

The work is part of a larger two-year $12.4 million project to reconstruct and improve Highway 10 through the city of Wadena. Most of the mainline construction between Third Street W and County Road 4 will be done in 2020.

Construction open house set for Sept. 24

The public is invited to attend an informational construction open house for 2020 roadwork through Wadena between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 at the Maslowski Wellness and Research Community Center, 17 Fifth Street SW, Wadena. The event will be informal and the public is welcome to stop in anytime to receive project detour and work details, view layouts and speak with project staff.

To request an ASL or foreign language interpreter, or other reasonable accommodation, call Janet Miller at 651-366-4720 or 1-800-657-3774 (Greater Minnesota); 711 or 1-800-627-3529 (Minnesota Relay). Or, send an email to janet.rae.miller@state.mn.us.

For more information about the Highway 10 Wadena construction project, visit mndot.gov/d3/wadena.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

