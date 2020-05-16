Public open house set Aug. 20 for Hwy 21 paving project near Faribault (Aug. 13, 2019)

SHIELDSVILLE, Minn. – The public is invited to attend an information open house on Tuesday, Aug. 20 in Shieldsville, west of Faribault, to learn about a planned paving project on Hwy 21 in 2021, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Representatives of MnDOT and others will be available to answer questions and provide information from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 7525 Dodd Road, Faribault MN.

MnDOT is scheduled in 2021 to resurface approximately 8 miles of Hwy 21 from about 1 mile west of Interstate 35 west to Hwy 99 in Rice County. New turn lanes and/or bypass lanes will be installed at Shields Court, Mazaska Lake Trail, Lake Mazaska Boat Launch, and French Lake Trail. Additionally, the Rice Co. Rd. 62 (Halstad Avenue) intersection will be improved and overhead lighting added to improve safety.

During the Aug. 20 open house, people may drop by at any time during the session to learn more about the project, including the several stages of construction, detours and timeline. Maps and information will be available for review.

To learn more about the project or sign up for email updates, go to MnDOT’s construction project website at mndot.gov/d6/projects/hwy21-resurfacing-shieldsville or join the MnDOT SE Minnesota Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsoutheast.

To request an ASL or foreign language interpreter, or other reasonable accommodation, call Janet Miller at 651-366-4720 or 1-800-657-3774 (Greater Minnesota); 711 or 1-800-627-3529 (Minnesota Relay). Alternatively, send an email to janet.rae.miller@state.mn.us.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

