Traffic delays expected Aug. 13 during Red Wing Bridge inspections (Aug. 12, 2019)

RED WING, Minn. — Motorists using the Red Wing Bridge on Tuesday, Aug. 13 will experience traffic delays, while Minnesota Department of Transportation crews conduct their annual inspection of the structure, according to MnDOT and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The bridge inspection will begin at 8 a.m. and continue through the day. Traffic will be able to use the bridge on Hwy 63 from Red Wing to Wisconsin, but traffic will be restricted to one lane with flaggers moving traffic in one direction, then stopping it temporarily, so traffic from the other direction may then cross the bridge. Traffic backups are expected during this time.

Crews will be using a snooper truck on one lane of the bridge. The snooper is a specialized vehicle with a multi-jointed boom that’s connected to a basket for inspectors to stand in for viewing the bridge condition underneath. The inspection is a continuation of work that was started in June, but was halted because of equipment problems.

Work is expected to be completed on Tuesday, Aug. 13, but if weather delays work, crews will complete the inspection on Wednesday, Aug. 14.

The Highway 63 Bridge project includes building a new bridge to replace the Highway 63 Bridge, replacing the historic slip ramp Highway 63 Bridge over Highway 61, reconstructing approach roadways in Minnesota and Wisconsin, improving access to Red Wing and upgrading pedestrian and bicyclist crossings. Zenith Tech, Inc., is the prime contractor on the $63.4 million construction project. Traffic on the new bridge is expected by fall 2019.

Learn more about the project or sign up for email updates at MnDOT’s project website at mndot.gov/d6/projects/redwing-bridge. You can also follow a Facebook page for this project at facebook.com/RedWingBridgeProject.

Motorists should always be attentive, drive with caution, slow down in work zones and never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones. For real-time traffic information in Minnesota, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.

