Bigham selected for MnDOT District State-Aid Engineer (Aug. 14, 2019)

MANKATO, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation selected Lisa Bigham for the position of assistant district engineer for state aid in MnDOT District 7. Bigham begins her new role August 14.

Bigham replaces Gordon Regenscheid who retired from MnDOT in July 2018.

This management position is responsible for oversight of all local transportation projects using state or federal aid funds. Bigham works with 13 county engineers and nine city engineers in Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, Faribault, Jackson, LeSueur, Martin, Nicollet, Nobles, Rock, Sibley, Waseca and Watonwan counties. She continues to be an active member of the Area Transportation Partnership and develop and maintain relations with all levels of government.

Bigham has been with MnDOT District 7 since 1983 and previously served as MnDOT District 7’s planning director for 18 years. Bigham has also served as acting assistant district engineer for program delivery for a year. During her tenure at MnDOT she has also gained experience in design, construction, materials and project management making improvements to major corridors including Highways 14, 22 and 169. Most recently Bigham served as the acting state aid engineer and she looks forward to continuing to work with cities and counties in the future.

Bigham holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Minnesota. She is a native of Mankato where she resides with her husband, John Bigham, and where they raised three children.

She can be reached at 507-304-6105 or lisa.bigham@state.mn.us.

