BEMIDJI, Minn. –The Minnesota Department of Transportation Highway 32 culvert replacement project is complete and the road is now open. The project replaced a box culvert just north of Twin Valley at Mashaug Creek. The $1.68 million project will improve drainage for Highway 32.

