New Hwy 14/15 interchange at New Ulm (partially) opens Aug. 19 (Aug. 14, 2019)

MANKATO, Minn. – Highway 14 and 15 motorists in the New Ulm area will get some relief on Monday, Aug. 19 at 5 p.m. when the new interchange opens to all directions but the west leg into the city that requires crossing the Minnesota River bridge that is still under construction.

Highway 14 and 15 travelers heading west into New Ulm will be detoured to the 20th Street Bridge.

The interchange was completed ahead of schedule and will provide improved safety as well as mobility for area travelers.

Construction on the Minnesota River Bridge has resumed after lengthy delays in 2018 and 2019. MnDOT and the various contracting partners are working together in order to complete the remaining work including the completion of the river bridge, completion of roadway surfaces leading up to the bridge and final turf establishment and cleanup. The original completion of the project was intended to be June 2020.

The Highway 14/15 New Ulm Gateway project addresses intersection safety, aging bridges, poor pavement conditions and occasional road flooding around New Ulm. Construction began in 2017, with the majority of the work and detours taking place in 2018 and 2019. More information can be found at mndot.gov/newulm.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.

