Highway 27 in east Little Falls will open soon (Aug. 14, 2019)

Crews complete work on eastside week of Aug. 19

BAXTER, Minn. –Work will wind down soon in east Little Falls, as crews pave the final layer of blacktop road surface on Highway 27 between Front Street E and Ninth Street E the week of Monday, Aug. 19.

Here’s what to expect:

Highway 27 east of the Mississippi River will be closed between Front Street E and 11th Street E. Detour uses Front Street SE, First Avenue SE, First Street SE, Fifth Avenue SE and 11th Street SE. All new lanes and sidewalks on Highway 27 east of the Mississippi River are scheduled to open by Monday, Aug. 26.

Highway 27 west of the Mississippi River will remain an active work zone through September. The road is closed from Paul Larson Memorial Drive to Eighth Street W. Detour uses Morrison County Road 214 and Paul Larson Memorial Drive.

The Highway 27 and Highway 10 bridges are open over the Mississippi River in Little Falls.

Access is open to all businesses north and south of Highway 27. Use open side streets, business back or side entrances and sidewalks for access. Pedestrians will encounter sidewalk closures with detours.

Commercial trucks must use the truck detour along Morrison County Road 214 and Highway 10.

When complete in October, the $7.6 million improvement project will reconstruct or resurface two miles of Highway 27 between 15th Street SW and Ninth Street E, install new underground city utilities, curb, gutter and sidewalk, improve signals and adjacent entrance connections.

MnDOT thanks the community of Little Falls for their continued patience during this improvement project.

For real-time travel information anywhere in Minnesota, check 511mn.org.

