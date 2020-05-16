Expect increased congestion on Brainerd Lakes Area roads Aug. 15–18 (Aug. 12, 2019)

BAXTER, Minn. – Motorists should plan for heavy traffic volumes and congestion on Highway 371 and other Brainerd Lakes Area roads in Crow Wing County Thursday, Aug. 15, through Sunday, Aug. 18.

With some local roads closed for construction, and more than 100,000 visitors expected to attend the 38th annual Lucas Oil National Hot Rod Association Nationals race at the Brainerd International Raceway, more congestion is expected in Brainerd and Baxter than during past NHRA Nationals race weeks.

Motorists planning to travel in the Brainerd/Baxter area should be patient, expect delays, consider staggering their travel times and watch for slow traffic on Highway 371 and other area roadways. Recurring congestion and occasional stop-and-go traffic is expected on Highway 371 between Brainerd and Nisswa. Motorists are advised to take alternative routes and avoid the area, if possible.

Also be aware of these area road projects:

Highway 210 Brainerd to Ironton - Road is closed. Detour uses Highway 25 in Brainerd, Highway 18, Highway 6 to Deerwood, and Highway 210/6 to Crosby. Access is open to the Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport from Brainerd, follow signs and give yourself extra time.

Highway 6 Crosby - Road is closed north of Highway 210/6 junction in Crosby. Detour uses Highway 210/6, Crow Wing County Road 31 through Cuyuna and County Road 30. Also, expect increased travelers in Crosby during Heritage Days and the Cuyuna Crusher Mountain Bike event Aug. 15–18.

Highway 6 south of Emily to Outing – Alternate one-way traffic with flaggers and use of a pilot car.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org.

