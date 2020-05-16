300 bicyclists to tour north central Minnesota Aug. 15-18 (Aug. 13, 2019)

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Motorists will notice an increased number of bicyclists on north central Minnesota highways Aug. 15-18 for the annual Bicycling Around Minnesota event, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The ride will begin and end in St. Joseph, Minn. Approximately 300 bicyclists will travel through Sauk Centre, Spicer and Hutchinson on several state highways, local routes and bicycle paths during the four days. Bicyclists will ride 60 to 70 miles each day.

MnDOT reminds all travelers to share the road, follow all traffic safety laws and not drive distracted.

The law is clear — bicyclists and motorists share responsibility. Here are some traffic safety considerations for people bicycling and driving:

Bicyclists may ride on all Minnesota roads, except where restricted, such as interstates.

They should ride on the road and in the same direction as traffic.

Motorists and bicyclists must yield the right of way to each other.

Both must obey all traffic control signs and signals.

Bicyclists should signal their turns and ride in a predictable manner.

They must use a headlight and rear reflectors when it’s dark.

Motorists must maintain a 3-foot clearance at all times when passing a bicyclist. It’s the law.

For more information about the 2019 Bicycling Around Minnesota event, visit bambiketour.org.

For more information about bicycle safety education, bicycle crash statistics and resource material, visit mndot.gov/bike/safety-education.html.

###