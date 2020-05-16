Hwy 52 lane closures planned in Rochester Aug. 14 for replacement of overhead signs (Aug. 13, 2019)

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Hwy 52 motorists can expect lane closures in both directions on Wednesday, Aug. 14 near the 16th St. SW and 37th St. NW exits while crews replace overhead traffic signs, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Lanes will be closed to protect workers and motorists, but traffic will be able to proceed in both directions during the work. Motorists will be alerted to the work in advance and should follow directions through the work zones. The work is expected to take one day, weather permitting.

MnDOT urges motorists to always be attentive, drive with caution, slow down in work zones and never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones. For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org, call 5-1-1 or log on to mndot.gov.

