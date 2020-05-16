Road preservation projects on Highway 10 and Highway 59 postponed (Aug. 14, 2019)

DETROIT LAKES, Minn.—The road preservation projects that were scheduled to begin Monday on Highway 10 and Highway 59 in Otter Tail County have been postponed due to scheduling conflicts.

The work on Highway 10 may now begin as early as Monday, August 19. Motorists should be prepared to encounter alternating lane closures in both directions from Frazee to east of Perham. More information will be announced when the updated schedule is available.

For updates on this and other MnDOT projects in west central Minnesota, follow MnDOT on Twitter @MnDOTwcentral or Facebook facebook.com/groups/MnDOTwestcentral.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

###