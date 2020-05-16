Public open house set Aug. 27 for Hwy 56 paving project from Taopi to LeRoy (Aug. 15, 2019)

LEROY, Minn. – The public is invited to attend an information open house on Tuesday, Aug. 27 in LeRoy to learn about a paving project on Hwy 56 planned for 2020, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Representatives of MnDOT and others will be available to answer questions and provide information from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the LeRoy Community Center, 204 W. Main St., Leroy, MN 55951 .

MnDOT is scheduled in 2020 to repave 7.3 miles of Hwy 56 from Taopi to west of LeRoy. Culvert repair work and guardrail replacement is also scheduled.

During the Aug. 27 open house, people may drop by at any time during the session to learn more about the project, including the several stages of construction, detours and timeline. Maps and information will be available for review.

To learn more about the project or sign up for email updates, go to MnDOT’s construction project website at mndot.gov/d6/projects/hwy56-repaving-taopi-leroy or join the MnDOT SE Minnesota Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsoutheast.

To request an ASL or foreign language interpreter, or other reasonable accommodation, call Janet Miller at 651-366-4720 or 1-800-657-3774 (Greater Minnesota); 711 or 1-800-627-3529 (Minnesota Relay). Alternatively, send an email to janet.rae.miller@state.mn.us.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

