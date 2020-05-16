There were 7,772 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 175,057 in the last 365 days.

Hwy 29 south of Alexandria reopens (Aug. 14, 2019)

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (6:30 p.m.) — Highway 29 south of Alexandria has been reopened to traffic. A portion of the road was temporarily closed due to a crash.

