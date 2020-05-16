Hwy 6 opens in north Crosby Friday evening, Aug. 16 (Aug. 15, 2019)

Pedestrian trail, tunnel will remain closed

BAXTER, Minn. –Motorists traveling on Highway 6 north of the Highway 6/210 junction in Crosby will find the road open Friday evening, Aug. 16.

The road has been closed and detoured through Cuyuna since July 8 to install a new multi-use pedestrian tunnel beneath Highway 6 to connect the paved Cuyuna Lakes State Trail between Portsmouth Mine Lake and Croft Mine Historical Park.

The trail and pedestrian tunnel will remain closed to all users until it is completed in Sept. 13. Trail users should stay out of closed areas, follow directional signs and stop and look for traffic when crossing Highway 6 on a temporary path.

Highway 6 motorists should be alert for trail users crossing Highway 6. Also, expect increased travelers in the city of Crosby this weekend due to Heritage Days and the Cuyuna Crusher Mountain Bike event Aug. 15-18.

The Cuyuna Lakes State Trail is eight miles of paved trail within the Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area from Crosby to Riverton. Abandoned by mining companies more than 35 years ago, the state recreation area contains six natural lakes, plus an additional 15 deep lakes that were former mine pits.

When complete in September, the trail project will improve motorist and pedestrian safety, and be an asset to the Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area tourism industry.

To learn more about this improvement project, visit the city of Crosby’s website at cityofcrosby.com.

Also, motorists should be aware that Highway 210 remains closed and detoured between Brainerd and Ironton through October.

For real-time travel information anywhere in Minnesota, check 511mn.org.

# # #