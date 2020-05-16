There were 7,772 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 175,057 in the last 365 days.

MnDOT begins process to remove asbestos pipe as part of Fourth Street project in Litchfield (Aug. 15, 2019)

WILLMAR, Minn. – MnDOT is asking residents of Litchfield to stay clear of the work zone on 4th Street in Litchfield as asbestos pipe is being removed.  Crews have secured the area and are working to remove the pipe. There is no danger to the public, but MnDOT is asking that residents stay out of the area.

Construction Supervisor Al Setrum states that “The pipe is being removed properly.  The asbestos is contained and is being hauled off site.  There is no danger to the public, but we are asking that residents stay out of the area and have put up red danger tape.  Crews should be done removing the pipe by Wednesday of next week.”

For more information, or for questions, please contact Al Setrum, Construction Supervisor at 320-214-6321.

For more information about the project, please visit mndot.gov/d8/projects/hwy12litchfield.

###

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.