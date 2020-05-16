MnDOT begins process to remove asbestos pipe as part of Fourth Street project in Litchfield (Aug. 15, 2019)

WILLMAR, Minn. – MnDOT is asking residents of Litchfield to stay clear of the work zone on 4th Street in Litchfield as asbestos pipe is being removed. Crews have secured the area and are working to remove the pipe. There is no danger to the public, but MnDOT is asking that residents stay out of the area.

Construction Supervisor Al Setrum states that “The pipe is being removed properly. The asbestos is contained and is being hauled off site. There is no danger to the public, but we are asking that residents stay out of the area and have put up red danger tape. Crews should be done removing the pipe by Wednesday of next week.”

For more information, or for questions, please contact Al Setrum, Construction Supervisor at 320-214-6321.

For more information about the project, please visit mndot.gov/d8/projects/hwy12litchfield.

###