Bridge lane closure over Hwy 52 planned near Marion beginning Aug. 19 (Aug. 15, 2019)

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Motorists using the Olmsted Co. Rd. 36 bridge over Hwy 52 southeast of Rochester will encounter single-lane traffic beginning Monday, Aug. 19 to cross the bridge so crews can complete concrete repair, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The county road is also called Marion Road. At the bridge, motorists will encounter a traffic signal either stopping or allowing motorists to proceed.

MnDOT bridge maintenance crews will be repairing a concrete approach panel, so one lane will be closed. The work is expected to be completed by Aug. 29. There are vehicle width and height limits.

MnDOT urges motorists to always be attentive, drive with caution, slow down in work zones and never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

