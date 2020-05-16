Specialist Dylan Lunde, A Patchogue Resident,selected As Best Enlisted Soldier In National Guard Brigade

CONTACT: Eric Durr, 518-786-4581, eric.durr@us.army.mil

FOR RELEASE: Thursday, Jan 21, 2016

SYRACUSE, NY (01/21/2016)(readMedia)-- New York Army National Guard Specialist Dylan Lunde, a Patchogue resident, has been selected as Soldier of the Year for the 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team.

The Syracuse based National Guard brigade has more than 3,500 Soldiers who train in locations across the state from Farmingdale on Long Island to Jamestown near the Pennsylvania border.

Lunde is a member of Battery B of the 1st Battalion, 258th Field Artillery which trains in the Bronx.

Lunde will compete to be the top enlisted Soldier in the 10,500-member New York Army National Guard in the spring. The winner of that competition faces off against other Soldiers for regional honors and eventually compete in the Army-wide event.

Soldier participating for Best NCO honors are rated based on their physical fitness, military knowledge, and ability to master military skills ranging from using the radio to assembling a machine gun.

"This year the competition was pretty tough," said Thomas Ciampolillo, the 27th IBCT command sergeant major. "Feldman was outstanding and he's going to represent our brigade very well at the state level. I'm sure he is going to come back a winner."

Another member of Battery B, Staff Sgt. Atrem Feldman, was selected as the brigade's non-commissioned officer of the year.

"I just wanted to come here and win this and bring it back for our battery," Lunde said. "I think what helped to win the competition for us was our sheer confidence going in."

Soldiers were evaluated on their knowledge of military history, policies and doctrine, as well as their overall military bearing.

"It's really about going in there confidently and looking sharp," said Lunde. You shouldn't stumble you shouldn't stumble over your words or let your eyes wander around."