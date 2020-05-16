Bronx Resident Staff Sgt. Atrem Feldman Named Non-commissioned Officer Of The Year By National Guard Brigade

CONTACT: Eric Durr, 518-786-4581, eric.durr@us.army.mil

FOR RELEASE: Thursday, Jan 21, 2016

SYRACUSE, NY (01/21/2016)(readMedia)-- New York Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Atrem Feldman, a Bronx resident, has been selected as Non-Commissioned Officer (NCO) of the Year for the 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team.

The 27th Brigade, which is headquartered in Syracuse, is comprised of more than 3,500 National Guard Soldiers who drill in Armories from Farmingdale on Long Island to Jamestown near the Pennsylvania border.

Feldman, a member of the Battery B, 1st Battalion 258th Field Artillery, will compete to be the best NCO in the 10,500-member New York Army National Guard in the spring. The winner of that competition faces off against other Soldiers for regional honors and eventually compete in the Army-wide event.

Soldier participating for Best NCO honors are rated based on their physical fitness, military knowledge, and ability to master military skills ranging from using the radio to assembling a machine gun.

"This year the competition was pretty tough," said Thomas Ciampolillo, the 27th IBCT command sergeant major. "Feldman was outstanding and he's going to represent our brigade very well at the state level. I'm sure he is going to come back a winner."

Another member of Battery B, 1st Battalion 258th Field Artillery was picked as the Soldier of the Year for the 27th Brigade: Specialist Dylan Lunde, a resident of Patchogue.

"I think the 258th and the 27th have a really good reputation, but it would definitely give the units a lot more pride if we were to win that and represent them at the next level,' Feldman said.