New York Army National Guard Hosts Call Of Duty Contest At Geneva Armory On Saturday

CONTACT: Staff Sgt. James Brennan, 585-350-8482

FOR RELEASE: Saturday, Jan 23, 2016

GENEVA, NY (01/19/2016)(readMedia)-- The New York Army National Guard will host a " Call of Duty" video game tournament at the New York State Armory here on Saturday, Jan. 23 beginning at 5 p.m.

Call of Duty are a series of first person shooter video games in which the player executes missions as a World War II or modern day Soldier. More than 175 million versions of the game have been sold since 2003.

The tournament will focus on the latest versions of the game which puts players in the role of a modern American Soldier. The gaming systems will be provided.

Tournament participants will also have a chance to see the actual weapons which are simulated in the game and talk with New York Army National Guard Soldiers about their experiences. New York Army National Guard recruiters will be on hand to talk to anybody interested in joining.

Participants must register by Wednesday, Jan. 20 at 5 p.m. by contacting Staff Sgt. James Brennan at 585-350-8482 or Staff Sgt. Stephanie Mahoney at 315-399-0276.

The tournament winner will receive a gift card to Game Stop. A pair of "Beats by dre" headphones will also be raffled off.

The Geneva Armory is located at 300 Main Street, Geneva.