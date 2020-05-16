Wyandach Resident Victoria Morgan Named Recruit Of The Month By The New York Army National Guard

CONTACT: Eric Durr, 518-786-4581, eric.durr@us.army.mil

FOR RELEASE: Monday, Jan 25, 2016

LATHAM, NY (01/25/2016)(readMedia)-- New York Army National Guard Private First Class Victoria Morgan, a Wyandach resident, has been named Recruit of the Month by the New York Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion.

Morgan, who joined the National Guard in December 2014, is being recognized for her determination and success at Army Basic and Advanced Individual Training. She recently was named Distinguished Honor Graduate in her advanced training class.

Morgan, is a member of Headquarters Company of the 3rd Battalion 142nd Aviation, based in Ronkonkoma.

The New York Army National Guard Recruit of the Month program recognizes outstanding young Soldiers.

While waiting to join their units, which requires finishing both basic and advanced individual training, National Guard recruits train with other new Soldiers as part of the Recruit Sustainment Program.