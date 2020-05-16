Hadley Resident Deborah Nordyke Named New York Air National Guard First Sergeant Of The Year

CONTACT: Eric Durr, 518-786-4581, eric.durr@us.army.mil

FOR RELEASE: Tuesday, Feb 02, 2016

SCOTIA, NY (02/02/2016)(readMedia)-- New York Air National Guard Senior Master Sgt. Deborah Nordyke, a resident of Hadley, New York has been named as the New York Air National Guard First Sergeant of the Year for 2015.

Nordyke is first sergeant of the 109th Airlift Wing's, 109th Maintenance Squadron at Stratton Air National Guard Base here.

She is the highest ranking Non- commissioned officer in the squadron.

"This is a major accomplishment for Senior Master Sgt. Nordyke," said Chief Master Sgt. Amy Giaquinto, 109th Airlift Wing command chief. "Her personal character, devotion to duty, and leadership performance has led her to be highlighted as the New York Air National Guard's best of the best."

Nordyke, who is a substitute teacher in civilian life has served as the 109th Maintenance Squadron first sergeant for more than three years and said the job has been very rewarding. She has been responsible for influencing the health, morale and professional development of more than 200 Airmen assigned to the squadron.

Nordyke said the support she has received from her family, the base and the teaching community have helped contribute to her selection as the New York Air National Guard First Sergeant of the Year.

"She was chosen because she was a dedicated first sergeant for the largest squadron within the 109th," said Lt. Col. Ty Randall, 109th Maintenance Group deputy commander.

Nordyke currently resides in Hadley with her husband, Curtis Schreiner, and three children, Jon, Erik and Katrin.

She started her military career with the Alaska Air National Guard in 1987. A few years later, she became a member of the National Guard Biathlon Team which led to a position on the U.S. Biathlon National Team and the Air Force World Class Athlete Team.

Nordyke represented the United States at the 1998 Winter Olympic Games in Nagano, Japan, in the sport of Biathlon. In June 1998, Nordyke transferred to the New York Air National Guard's 109th Airlift Wing and has been with the unit in various positions since then.

Nordyke will join the four other 109th Airwing Airmen of the Year to be recognized at the annual Airman of the Year Dinner in April. She will also compete for the 2015 Air National Guard Outstanding Airmen of the Year against airmen from across the country.