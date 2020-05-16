106th Rescue Wing Recruiters Are Best In The Northeast

CONTACT: Master Sgt. Cheran Cambridge, 631-723-7470

WESTHAMPTON BEACH , NY (01/25/2016)(readMedia)-- The 106th Rescue Wing's recruiting and retention team is the best in the eight-state northeastern region, according to the Air National Guard's national recruiting office.

The five members of the Recruiting and Retention Office were recognized for meeting their recruiting goal in 2015, doing better than the seven other states in the area. They received the regional Patriot Team Award and will go onto compete for a national award to be announced in April.

The award recognized their ability to fill the ranks of the 106th Rescue Wing with quality recruits during the 2015 federal fiscal year which ended on Oct. 1, 2015. Award recipients also demonstrate teamwork, superior job performance, involve all the Airmen on the base in recruiting, and also seek self-improvement.

This is the second year in a row that the recruiters managed to meet their recruiting goals. Master Sergeant Matthew Repp, the manager and supervisor of the Recruiting and Retention Office, attributes the success of his staff to streamlining aspects of enlistment and mutual respect amongst members within his office.

The recruiting office accomplishes security clearances on the newest members, processes financial packages to ensure they receive appropriate allowances, and handles medical clearances. Oftentimes a medical clearance can involve trips to New York City and New Jersey for completion.

The steps involved in getting a new recruit in the door and sworn in to completing Basic Military Training requires many man hours and can be stressful for recruiters and their families, Repp said.

Air National Guard recruiters are on call around the clock to help people join, Repp said.

"Numerous career and recruiting events take place on holidays and weekends," said Master Sergeant Laurie Perno, the recruiting and retention manager.

She also noted in many instances recruits are students or have full-time jobs of their own.

"When they have time to take steps they need to make a phone call or visit, it needs to be in their free time. Their free time is often our downtime. It's 24/7," Perno said.