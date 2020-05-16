There were 7,771 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 175,055 in the last 365 days.

Port Henry Resident Heather Curran Enlists In The New York Air National Guard

CONTACT: Catharine Schmidt, 518-344-2423, catharine.a.schmidt.mil@mail.mil

FOR RELEASE: Sunday, Feb 07, 2016

SCOTIA, NY (02/08/2016)(readMedia)-- Port Henry resident Heather Curran enlisted into the Air National Guard on Feb. 7, 2016.

She will be joining the 109th Airlift Wing's Student Flight before leaving for Basic Military Training in San Antonio in the next few months. Upon her return from Basic Military Training and Technical School, she will be assigned to the 109th Services Flight.

Curran, 20, is a 2013 graduate of Moriah Central High School. She is the daughter of retired Air Force Master Sgt. James Curran and Mrs. Dawn Curran, also of Port Henry, and the grandaughter of Kevin Darcy, of Newburgh.

© NYS DMNA Press Release:Port Henry resident Heather Curran enlists in the New York Air National Guard URL: http://dmna.ny.gov/pressroom/?id=1455114506 Page Last Modified: Feb 10, 2016
