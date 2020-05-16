Port Henry Resident Heather Curran Enlists In The New York Air National Guard
FOR RELEASE: Sunday, Feb 07, 2016
SCOTIA, NY (02/08/2016)(readMedia)-- Port Henry resident Heather Curran enlisted into the Air National Guard on Feb. 7, 2016.
She will be joining the 109th Airlift Wing's Student Flight before leaving for Basic Military Training in San Antonio in the next few months. Upon her return from Basic Military Training and Technical School, she will be assigned to the 109th Services Flight.
Curran, 20, is a 2013 graduate of Moriah Central High School. She is the daughter of retired Air Force Master Sgt. James Curran and Mrs. Dawn Curran, also of Port Henry, and the grandaughter of Kevin Darcy, of Newburgh.
