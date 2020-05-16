New York Army National Guard Hosts Battle Of Ogdensburg Open House On Feb. 20

CONTACT: Capt. JeanMarie Kratzer, 518-786-4581, jean.m.kratzer.mil@mail.mil

OGDENSBURG, NY (02/19/2016)(readMedia)-- The New York Army National Guard's Company B, 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry will host an equipment and weapon display at the Ogdensburg Armory on Feb. 20, 2016, in conjunction with the annual Battle of Ogdensburg commemoration.

Period actors from Forsythe's Rifles will conduct displays and a lecture on the reenactment too.

On Feb. 21 the company's Soldiers will provide the five- man color guard for the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Sheriff Joseph York gravesite as part of the commemoration.

WHAT: New York Army National Guard Open house.

WHO: Soldiers from Company B, 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry, New York Army National Guard, and period actors from Forsythe's Rifles reenactment group.

WHEN: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 20, 2016.

WHERE: Ogdensburg Armory, 225 Elizabeth St., Ogdensburg, N.Y.

Annual wreath- laying at the Ogdensburg Cemetery, 811 Montgomery St., Ogdensburg, N.Y.

Interviews with Soldiers who are involved in the ceremony and actors from the Forsythe's Rifles reenactment group. Imagery of the re-enactment and wreath-laying ceremony.

The 2nd Battalion 108th Infantry has over 80O soldiers located at armories in Utica, Geneseo, Batavia, Ithaca, Rome, Gloversville, Morrisonville, Ogdensburg, Saranac Lake, Hoosick Falls and Schenectady.

In October 2003 the unit was mobilized for service in Iraq and deployed to that country in February 2004 where it operated with the 1st Infantry Division. The battalion captured high- value individuals who were associated with the crimes against humanity in the town of Ad Dujayl. The Iraqi government executed Saddam Hussein for ordering these mass murders. Members of the battalion also rescued U.S. contractor Mark Hamill, who escaped his insurgent captors after being held for three weeks.

Three members of the battalion were killed during the 2004 Iraqi deployment and 30 received the Purple Heart for wounds suffered in action.

The battalion has also served as a key element, and the headquarters for, a New York National Guard team of Army and Air Guard members trained to extract and treat people injured in buildings destroyed in chemical, biological, or radiological incidents.

While the battalion "flag" stayed home, almost 300 members of 2nd 108th Infantry deployed to Afghanistan in 2007 and 2008 to train the Afghan National Army and Police. About 150 of those soldiers have already returned home.

Most recently, the Battalion was mobilized in January of 2012 to deploy to Afghanistan as Task Force Iron in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. Task Force Iron was responsible for enhancing the capability of the Afghan Security Forces to secure Highway One from Heart City to Nimroz Province in Western Afghanistan. In 100 Days of combat Operations, Task Force Iron conducted 572 combat missions, including air assault operations, IED clearing patrols and assisting the Afghan Security Forces in securing 200 miles of Highway One. Task Force Iron demobilized the majority of its Soldiers in late September 2012

The 108th Infantry Regiment also saw service in World War I and World War II.